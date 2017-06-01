AFM rebuts claims aggrieved army personnel promised post-election promotion 'to secure vote'

File photo. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Updated 1.05pm with AFM rebuttal

The Armed Forces of Malta has rebutted claims that dozens of personnel were being promised promotions after the election.

Promotions in the AFM are regulated by specific legislation whereby a soldier would need to specify the criteria laid down to be eligible for promotion, a statement said. The AFM said that considerations for promotion are made during periodic and formal promotion exercises processes and not at "anyone's whim".

The issue was flagged by Opposition spokesman Jason Azzopardi who claimed that the aggrieved soldiers are being promised to be promoted in a week's time in return for voting for the Labour Party.

His claim was reinforced by sources who spoke to Times of Malta who said that up to 40 army personnel were waiting outside the brigadier's office at the Luqa Headquarters at aruond 12.30pm.

Dr Azzopardi said that dozens of aggrieved army personnel who missed out on the hundreds of promotions awarded since the snap election announcement are lining up outside the Armed Forces Commander office, seeking redress.

Contacted by Times of Malta, Dr Azzopardi accused the government of using its power of incumbency in a "desperate" attempt to win votes for Saturday's election.

"Such abuse is unprecedented. Not even the Labour Party under the leadership of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici before the 1987 election had stooped to such levels, when some 8,000 persons had been put on the state payroll,” he said.

Not even the Labour Party under the leadership of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici before the 1987 election had stooped to such levels

These developments came in the wake of what is being considered as the largest-ever pre-election army shake-up launched following the snap election announcement.

Since the start of last month, an estimated 600 promotions have been awarded, some of which backdated to 1996, which is roughly equivalent to half of the entire force.

Army sources had told Times of Malta that tensions among aggrieved officers who missed out were set to escalate.

Promotions taking place following board findings - AFM

But the AFM said this afternoon that the promotions during the past weeks were issued following to the findings of an Injustices Board which was duly set up by the Ministry for Home Affairs to investigate allegations of past injustices suffered by personnel.

The Injustices Board in question had been in operation for a number of years, during which period it listened to the grievances of personnel who claimed to have suffered injustices in the past.

Backdated promotions were awarded in cases found to be meritorious.

"Any allegation that these were awarded to Labour sympathisers as indicated in previous reports on the subject, is a gratuitous and unfounded conclusion."