Vitals ownership

I refer to the news item ‘Vitals consultant “received payments in Pilatus Bank’” (May 31). Vitals Global Healthcare again strongly denies having any links to Pilatus Bank.

VGH has always made all information about its ownership structure known to the media and the public since the first day it took over the hospitals in June 2016. Since then, the company has continued to respond to all questions from the media and, in October 2016, also presented its due diligence documentation.

VGH is not owned by Crossrange Holdings Ltd, as has been incorrectly stated by the Times of Malta, nor is it owned by Gozo Global Healthcare Ltd or Gozo International Medicare Ltd.

The shareholding information of VGH is publicly accessible via the online portal of the Malta Registry of Companies.

VGH also highlights that there is no relationship between VGH and Planet Core Malta.

The statement issued last week, which said that “none of our owners, directors or members of management have or ever had bank accounts with Pilatus Bank” remains entirely true.