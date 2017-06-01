The right to live

In 1967, when abortion was being introduced in the UK, pro-abortionists argued that this small step would only be a small change. Only some abortions would happen, replacing back-street abortions.

Thus, the mothers involved would now be saved from the dangers of medically-unsupervised operations while the involved unborn humans would have lost their life anyway.

These pro-abortionists predicted that abortions would next drop to almost nothing because the enlightened new generations would now use contraception instead.

Fast forward to 2017. About 500 abortions a day take place in England and Wales, equivalent to more than three a day for the population of Malta. The small step was not a small change, after all.

Malta has made great steps forward in the rights of minorities. Which political leaders are now ready to give us convincing guarantees that the rights of the people who were lucky enough to be born will never be grabbed at the expense of the right of the unborn to have a life?

Which political leaders will assure us that the burden of untimely pregnancies will no longer be foisted heavily either on women or, instead, taken out on the unborn?

Which leaders will promise to avoid the easy way out and, instead, guarantee measures of real support and responsibility-sharing in acknowledging the consequences of human fertility and of shared lifestyles?