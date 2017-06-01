When someone loses credibility, how can he rectify the consequences of his policies?

Joseph Muscat was elected to power with an overwhelming majority in 2013 on the strength of promises to eradicate corruption. In fact, he did the opposite. His government’s decisions, choices and actions over the last four years have manifestly contributed to the perception among thousands of voters that, during his rather short period as prime minister of Malta, corruption has increased considerably.

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri and their Panamagate scandal have dealt Muscat’s government a serious blow. By retaining these two favourite colleagues of his in their posts, without taking any action whatsoever, Muscat is now facing the biggest crisis since taking office… after solemnly promising an inclusive government, meritocracy, transparency and an end to corruption!

His dramatic mistake in standing by Schembri and Mizzi has seriously dented his credibility. He let the people down, badly disappointing his Labour Party.

A victory for Simon Busuttil would mean a new beginning for Maltese citizens. While, of course, we won’t know about a Busuttil premiership until or unless it happens, I find much to admire in the real person, who is nothing like the caricatures published in various newspapers. But even if one really dislikes him, how can one justify choosing Muscat?

Put it this way: is there any reason to believe that a Busuttil victory at the polls would lead to a disaster? That’s the question we have to ask ourselves before casting our votes. The willingness of some people to continue supporting Muscat is understandable but it is also despicable.