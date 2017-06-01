National interest first

In his Talking Point ‘More than enough proof’ (May 9), Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola stressed how important it is to remove this scandal-ridden Labour government led by Joseph Muscat. He also, quite rightly, decried our current political system, which favours the stranglehold of the main parties in an election.

He opines that an AD representation in Parliament would hold to account the government of the day. Nobody disputes that. However, it is his chosen means of achieving it that is totally wrong.

Given the current scenario, attracting disillusioned Labour supporters to vote for AD (on a separate party ticket) will not achieve his aim of defeating Joseph Muscat. On the contrary, it would enhance the possibility of another Labour win. This does not require rocket science to understand.

Unless the Forza Nazzjonali garners enough first-count votes it will not be able to govern. Hence, it is essential that the alliance, under the PN ticket, embraces all those political currents that share the same values in their manifesto. That is why the Democratic Party agreed to join Simon Busuttil’s PN, thereby putting the national interest before party interest.

However, Cassola apparently thinks otherwise. He does not comprehend that by joining such an alliance under the PN ticket he would be broadening the appeal of AD in the consideration of the electorate. He should have followed the lead of the Democratic Party and subvert party interest to the national interest.

If, as a result of his wrong decision, Forza Nazzjonali falls short of the majority because of the number of wasted votes that may be garnered by the AD, Cassola would earn the dubious honour of condemning Malta to another five years of corruption, besides being dammed by his fellow citizens.