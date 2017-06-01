As this newspaper correctly said in the leader on sound guiding principles, it is still time to take politics out of the deep mire into which it has sunk. The decision lies in the hands of the electorate.

However, time will soon be over and the repercussions of our decision will be irreversible. Come Sunday, the Maltese people will be facing one of two scenarios.

They can start to witness the disintegration of prosperity achieved over the last years – since Independence, European Union accession and the sound economy surviving the international economic crisis – together with Malta’s reputation.

On the other hand, they can choose the possibility of looking forward to being governed by an honest statesman – whose agenda is a transparent people’s agenda – guaranteeing a thriving economy within a participatory democracy where values and rule of law enhance a quality of life for all.

The enthusiasm and feedback for Forza Nazzjonali is indicative of a fast-approaching logical choice for our future. Let us all responsibly seal it.