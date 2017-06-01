Given the large number of floating voters who have yet to make a decision, I have composed an algorithm to assist:

I may vote Labour – 10.

I may vote Nationalist – 20.

I may vote independent – 30.

I may spoil my ballot paper and vote no to corruption – 40.

I may not bother to turn up to vote – 50.

So, decide on the number and then follow the trail. Think of a number (one of the five options above). Tell no one. Double it. Add 50. Halve it. Take away the number you first selected above. If your answer is 25, then that is the option you have chosen for the election.

Of course, there are so many candidates of differing political complexions (let alone looks) that you may wish to tease the best out of the political mix.

So ask yourselves these questions: is s/he good looking? Are they young? Would you invite them into your homes? Would you invite them to dinner with your immediate family members? Would you keep the bedroom safe unlocked and slightly ajar as they stay over the night? (In case their fingers were just a tad sticky.)

If yes, then ignore the algorithm above and vote with the conviction that they are probably OK. Then say a prayer to heaven above and simply hope for the best.