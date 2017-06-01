UEFA disciplinary proceedings in relation to two U-21 Malta matches probe
UEFA, European football’s governing body, has informed the Malta Football Association that it has initiated disciplinary proceedings in connection with its investigation into allegations of match-fixing attempts concerning two games played by the Malta Under-21 team last year.
The matches are the 2015-17 UEFA Championship Group 1 qualifiers, Malta vs Montenegro (0-1), played at the Hibernians Stadium on March 23, and Malta vs Czech Republic (0-7), played at the National Stadium on March 29.
The Malta Football Association said it will continue to assist and co-operate with UEFA during the proceedings, and will make no further comment until the disciplinary process has been concluded.
