Valletta appoint a new coach in Zoran Popovic

Zoran Popovic will be at the helm of Valletta from next season as he will be replacing Paul Zammit who stepped down from his post last week.

Popovic is not new to Maltese football as hehas already managed Floriana in the past years. Previously, he also wore the green and white stripes of the club as a player while he also endured a spell with Mosta.

The Serb’s latest managerial experience saw him guiding Saham Club of Oman, leading them to a respectable position in the league while reaching the semi-finals of the Sultan Cup (equivalent to the FA Trophy).

In an official statement, the club thanked Zammit for his work during the past couple of seasons in which the Citizens claimed the Premier League title in 2016 and also the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Balzan wasted no time in strengthening their squad ahead of next year after landing former St Andrews defender Michael Johnson.

Johnson is the first signing of the Serbian duo Marko Micovic and Bojan Stamatovic who were appointed coach and assistant coach following the departure of Oliver Spiteri. The former Malta U-21 international was a key member in Danilo Doncic’s side this season as they managed to maintain their Premier League status in a comfortable manner.

Balzan, like Valletta, will soon return to action as they will feature in the first qualifying round of the Europa League in late June.