Sporting briefs

Cook: Wigan have announced the appointment of Portsmouth boss Paul Cook as their new manager. Cook was given permission to talk to the Latics after they reached an agreement with Portsmouth over the weekend. The 50-year-old, who had one year remaining on his contract with Pompey, has now signed a three-year contract at the club.

Giggs: Ryan Giggs has had no contact with Sunderland over their managerial vacancy despite bookmakers slashing the odds on his appointment. Yesterday, the 43-year-old former Manchester United winger was backed in from 25/1 to 1/5 with some betting companies to replace the departed David Moyes at the Stadium of Light.

Alves: Rangers have confirmed that Bruno Alves has become boss Pedro Caixinha’s first signing this summer after agreeing a two-year deal. The 35-year-old Portugal defender arrives from Serie A club Cagliari, who confirmed his departure earlier. Alves was part of Portugal’s winning squad last summer at the UEFA Euro 2016.

Schwarz: Mainz have appointed the coach of their Under-23 team Sandro Schwarz as their new boss. The 38-year-old has signed a three-year contract to succeed Martin Schmidt, who left the club at the end of the season, the Bundesliga side announced on Twitter. Mainz battled against the drop last season, only avoiding the relegation play-off on goal difference.

International friendlies: Morocco vs Netherlands 1-2; Italy vs San Marino 8-0.