Gunners lift MAFA Trophy
Senglea Gunners are the winners of the 2016-17 MAFA knock-out competition after seeing off Marsa St Michael 1-0 in the final. The only goal of the match was scored on 64 minutes from a penalty converted by Timmy Thomas. At the end of the match, Twanny Agius, the Malta Amateur Football Association president, presented the trophy to Senglea Gunners captain Simon Aquilina.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.