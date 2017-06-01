Advert
Thursday, June 1, 2017, 00:01

Gunners lift MAFA Trophy

Senglea Gunners are the winners of the 2016-17 MAFA knock-out competition after seeing off Marsa St Michael 1-0 in the final. The only goal of the match was scored on 64 minutes from a penalty converted by Timmy Thomas. At the end of the match, Twanny Agius, the Malta Amateur Football Association president, presented the trophy to Senglea Gunners captain Simon Aquilina.

