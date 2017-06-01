Football news

Roma veteran Daniele De Rossi quashed speculation that he was leaving the club to join Serie A rivals Inter this summer after agreeing to extend his days at the Olympic Stadium.

Reports yesterday said that the 33-year-old, who made 40 appearances for Roma in all competitions this season, has signed a new contract until 2019.

De Rossi made his debut for Roma in 2001. He becomes the club’s longest serving player following the decision by Francesco Totti last weekend to end his 25-year relationship with the Giallorossi.

Strachan adds backroom staff

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has added Callum Davidson to his backroom staff for the World Cup qualifier against England.

The St Johnstone assistant manager, who won 26 caps for his country, will join Strachan and Mark McGhee ahead of the Hampden clash on June 10. Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty was involved in the previous qualifier against Slovenia after Andy Watson left his role as assistant coach.

Strachan said: “There’s a freshness and enthusiasm about him.

“We had a meeting to make sure we know each other and he understands his remit. He is very happy with that, he is going to be doing nothing different to what he has done at St Johnstone.”

Keeper De Gea not leaving

Manchester United have no intention of letting Real Madrid target David De Gea leave this summer, reports said yesterday.

Signed from Atletico Madrid six years ago, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

De Gea’s performances have led to admiring glances from the Spanish capital, with Real interested in signing a player they came close to buying in 2015.

A deal worth £29 million plus Keylor Navas was agreed but the relevant paperwork was not completed before the deadline, with the goalkeeper instead signing a new four-year deal with an option to extend it by a season.

Similar background noise regarding Madrid’s interest has been building in recent months, but United are understood to now feel in a far stronger position than two years ago when De Gea only had a season left on his deal.

Ayre ends short stay at 1860 Munich

Former Liverpool CEO Ian Ayre has stepped down from his role as managing director at German side 1860 Munich after less than two months at the club, who were relegated to the third tier this week.

Ayre joined Liverpool in 2007 and worked his way up to chief executive by 2013. He moved to 1860 Munich in April but resigned prior to Munich’s 2-0 home loss in the second leg of the second-division relegation playoff against Jahn Regensburg.

The first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kruse ‘lucky’ to be in squad

Australia winger Robbie Kruse should count himself lucky that a lack of first-team action at club level did not cost him a place in the squad for next week’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia, coach Ange Postecoglou has said.

Kruse, once one of the first names down on the team sheet, struggled for playing time during an ill-fated stint in China before leaving Liaoning Whowin in acrimony over unpaid salary.

Postecoglou said: “I rate Krusey highly. He is still at an age where at his best he can certainly contribute at international level. But he is probably one of the ones who is fortunate to be in the squad.”

Country first says Ireland’s McClean

Ireland’s James McClean has criticised players that put their clubs before for their country as the 28-year-old gets ready to earn his 50th cap in a friendly against Mexico in New Jersey tomorrow.

McClean was praised by manager Martin O’Neill for choosing to play in the match while others had opted to take a break after the conclusion of the domestic league season.

“What motivation do you need to play for your country? I’m fit and ready and available for selection,” McClean told reporters.

“It gets on my nerves when players come in and they’re not fit for games, but they are for the club games at the weekend.”