Medserv share price drops to fresh 2-year low

The Share Index moved lower for the third consecutive day as it fell by a further 0.15% to 4,630.017 points.

Trading activity was spread across nine equities of which four registered losses, another four closed the day unchanged whilst only BOV ended higher.

Trading volumes recovered significantly from yesterday’s 2017 low of €0.08 million as €0.23 million worth of shares changed hands.

Medserv slumped 6.7% to a fresh two-year low of €1.19 across 59,750 shares. Yesterday, the oil and gas logistics specialist held its annual general meeting during which shareholders approved all resolutions put on the agenda.

PG also suffered notable declines today as the equity dropped by 4.3% back to the €1.26,1 level across 6,085 shares.

The equities of Lombard and HSBC also trended in negative territory with a 3.8% and 0.4% decline to the €2.30 (3,146 shares) and €1.99,1 (7,020 shares) levels respectively.

In contrast, Bank of Valletta gained 0.6% to the €2.18,9 level on five deals totalling 18,084 shares.

Meanwhile, three other large companies by market capitalisation closed unchanged including GO as the equity maintained the €3.50 level across 23,000 shares.

Low trading activity took place in the equities of Malta International Airport plc and RS2 Software plc which retained the €4.14,9 and €1.53 levels respectively. The IT Group is scheduled to hold its AGM on June 20.

Similarly, Plaza Centres held on to the €1.04 level on insignificant volumes.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s decline by a further 0.16% to a four-day low of 1,124.520 points.

Whilst the benchmark 10-year and 20-year German Bund yields remained at their recent lows, the corresponding yields of the Spanish and Italian government papers gained notably (bond prices fell).

On the economic front, newly published data was mixed today as German and Spanish manufacturing activity, as well as Italian GDP figures, were positive. On the other hand, Italian and French manufacturing data were below expectations.

