Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The BF Nilou from Skikda to Skikda, the CMA CGM Pegasus from Genoa to Beirut (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Bettina from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Mari­time Ltd) today.

The Rio Taku from Algeciras to Salerno, the Eemsdijk from Pireaus to Misurata, the AS Cypria from Antwerp (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Skikda, the ER$ Hobart from Bejaia to Skikda, the Alexander Maersk from El Khoms to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Kriti I from Palermo to Palermo (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Okee Ann Mari to Mersin, the CMA CGM Callisto from Sueze to Valencia, the AHS St George from Khor Fakkan to Thessaloniki, the Marina from Sfax to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Maersk Bali from Port Tangier to Izmit and the Maersk Taikung from Port Said to Port Tangier (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The Janina from Bejaia to Algiers (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Analena from Tunis, the Cardiff from Izmit to Valencia, the AS Laguna from Algiers to Algiers (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC La Spezia from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.