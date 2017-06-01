Have a good look

Pick up a hard copy of the Times, or take a look at the PDF version online.

Count the number of column inches that exhort you to vote to rid our country of Premier Muscat and his pocket-lining buddies.

Now do the same with the ones that suggest that the gang should be given another term, during which they will continue to pillage and plunder while the so-called regulators and enforcers feast on Lapin a' la Pilatus.

Notice anything?

You're right: leaving aside the paid ads - including the Government ones paid for by you to sing Premier Muscat's praises - there is unanimity that their Doomsday Clock has clicked over to midnight and Premier Muscat's gang's time is well and truly up.

And this is not a cheap knock-off clock, either, it's a full-blown washing-machine cum money-printer with the time showing in big red numbers.

Even the news itself should be enough to drive the point home: you can read about the lie that is the "new power station" (still not working and still a monument to cynical opportunism) and about the 150 new employees that were suddenly needed by Gozo Channel.

They now have the luxury of having three guys to handle each mooring line.

And those are just a couple of random examples, alongside the continuing news of maladministration and misinformation about fictional surpluses, awesome successes ( other people's ) and hypocritical faux-liberalism.

Even the ads paid for by Premier Muscat's Labour are - or should be - more than enough to persuade the right-thinking voter to vote them out.

All you need to do is change a few words or add some to drive the point home that all Premier Muscat really, really wants is for you to avert your eyes from the sight of those snouts in the trough.

He desperately wants you to ignore that distinctive aroma of putrefying corruption, just as he seems to have managed to since Day One, the day he scuttled up the stairs to high office.

It's up to you: my mind is made up and no amount of lies or spin generated by bitter has-beens (or never-weres) was ever going to change it.

I think you're going to do the right thing by our country, too.