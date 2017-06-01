Watch: A stroll through a quaint village (ARTE)
Exploring the beauty behind Paimpont
Discover the village of Paimpont and enter the invisible world of the Celts, and follow in the footsteps of the Knights of the Round Table, King Arthur, and their quest for the Grail.
