Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 07:52

Russia fires cruise missiles at Islamic State targets

File photo.

File photo.

A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying this morning.

Russia had warned the United States, Turkey and Israel before launching the missiles, the ministry was quoted as saying.

