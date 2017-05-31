Russia fires cruise missiles at Islamic State targets
A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying this morning.
Russia had warned the United States, Turkey and Israel before launching the missiles, the ministry was quoted as saying.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.