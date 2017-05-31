Man with a fake gun is in custody after Orlando airport standoff

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A suspect who wielded a fake gun in a prolonged standoff with police in the Orlando airport has been taken into custody.

No shots were fired, and 26-year-old suspect Michael Pettigrew surrendered after nearly two hours of negotiations while taunting officers to kill him. :

"The subject pointed the firearm at the officers, said "Shoot me, shoot me", pointed gun at his head, imploring the officers to shoot him. Officers were able to get him to drop the weapon. From that point, he lay down on the ground with the gun close to him."

Pettigrew faces one count of aggravated assault for pointing the fake gun at officers.

Police say he was formerly in the military, and will be kept in custody in for a mental health evaluation.