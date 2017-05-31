80 dead in powerful blast in Kabul diplomatic district

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

At least 80 people have been killed in a suicide car bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital. 350 were wounded.

Health official Ismail Kawasi said the target of the attack in Kabul during the morning's rush-hour was not immediately known.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the explosion was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have staged large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital in the past.

The blast in the Wazir Akbar Khan area happened near several embassies and not far from the presidential palace.

The neighbourhood is considered Kabul's safest area, with foreign embassies protected by dozens of 10ft blast walls and government offices, guarded by police and national security forces.

Windows were shattered in shops, restaurants and other buildings up to a kilometre from the blast site.