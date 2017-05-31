Table tennis duo place second in team event
Victoria Luchenkova and Jessica Pace claimed their first medal in the Small Nations Games when they placed second in the team event.
The Maltese duo started the day brightly when they brushed aside the more-quoted Montenegro 3-1 to progress to the gold medal final.
Here, however, the Maltese pair found the going tough against the top seeds Luxembourg who cantered through to a 3-0 win.
