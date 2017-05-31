Advert
Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 17:17 by

Valhmor Camilleri, Serravalle

Table tennis duo place second in team event

Victoria Luchenkova in action during the semi-final win over Montenegro. PHOTO: Christine Borg

Victoria Luchenkova in action during the semi-final win over Montenegro. PHOTO: Christine Borg

Victoria Luchenkova and Jessica Pace claimed their first medal in the Small Nations Games when they placed second in the team event.

The Maltese duo started the day brightly when they brushed aside the more-quoted Montenegro 3-1 to progress to the gold medal final.

Here, however, the Maltese pair found the going tough against the top seeds Luxembourg who cantered through to a 3-0 win.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Cyclists win Malta's first medals at...

  2. Wingfield strikes gold in San Marino

  3. Football corruption: Pembroke handed...

  4. Tiger Woods arrested for driving under...

  5. Milan have ‘Plan B’ if Donnarumma leaves

  6. Farrugias take silver in Raffa doubles

  7. Huddersfield into Premier League after...

  8. Talking points from Serie A

  9. Barcelona name Valverde as coach

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed