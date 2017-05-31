Pace takes silver in trap
Veteran shooter Frans Pace won a silver medal in the Trap competition at the Small Nations Games in San Marino.
The 55-year-old used all his nous and experience to win his third silver medal in the Small Nations Games history.
Pace was outwitted in the final by gold medal favourite Manuel Mancini, of San Marino, but finished ahead of another home shooter Gian Marco Berti who had to settle for third place.
