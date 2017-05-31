Bezzina second in air pistol

Eleonor Bezzina with her silver medal.

Eleonor Bezzina won another silver medal for Team Malta when placing second in the 10m air pistol.

The San Marino Games represented for Bezzina perfect chance for redemption following the heartache suffered two years ago in Iceland when as defending champion she missed out on a place on the podium.

Bezzina quickly got into gear when she ensured one of the eight qualifying spots for the final with a solid performance in the first round when she posted a score of 371 points to finish joint-third with Luxembourg’s Catheline Dessoy.

Montenegro’s Jelena Pantovic topped the pile with 376 points, just one ahead of Panagiota Charalampous, of Cyprus.

In the final, Bezzina was off to a slow start when after the opening round she was fourth on 46.8 points, 4.7 adrift of lead Charalampous.

But gradually Bezzina started to find her range with a series of precise shots that kept her in the running until the final knock-out round that put her in a duel with the Cypriot for the gold medal.

However, with Charalampous enjoying a six-point lead with just one shot remaining, only a catastrophic effort would have denied her the title and she wrapped up the title when finishing with a tally of 235.4 points.

Bezzina was second on 230.9, well clear of Dessoy who had to settle for bronze on 210.