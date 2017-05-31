Basketball girls set up tournament decider

Ashleigh Vella in action against Iceland yesterday. Photo: Christine Borg

The women's basketball girls made it two wins in a row at the Small Nations after crushing the more-quoted Iceland 68-49 in Serravalle yesterday.

Angela Adamoli's girls produced another masterclass as inspired by the sharp shooting of Steffi De Martino, who finished as the game's leading scorer with 22 points, they never let the Nordics get into the match.

The Maltese dominated much of the opening two quarters to go into the interval 37-20 ahead.

Here, one expected Iceland's reaction but the Maltese remained firm in command as solid defending and quick transition saw them stroll to another convincing victory.

Today, Malta face tournament favourites Luxembourg in the tournament decider with the winner all but securing the gold medal.