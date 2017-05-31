Positive start for beach volley duo

Gertrude Zarb and Dorianne Caruana Bonnici could not have hoped for a better start in the women’s beach volley tournament yesterday after winning their opening two matches.

The Maltese pair got off with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Icelandic pair. They won the opening set 21-16 but the Nordic girls hit back to force a decider by winning the set 21-12.

Zarb and Caruana Bonnici did well to recover poise when it mattered most as they prevailed in the third set 15-11 to seal a hard-fought win.

They were back on court a few hours later and despite the earlier travails produced another solid showing, this time easing past Luxembourg 21-16, 21-12 to make it two wins in a row.

In the men’s tournament, Emanuel Raffa and Robert Balzan experienced different fortunes, however, as they went down to Cyprus 2-0.

Raffa and Balzan will have to lift their game for today’s double assignment against Monaco and Liechtenstein to get back in contention for a place on the podium.

At the Shooting Stand in Serravalle, Frans Pace was well on course to reaching the final of the trap shoot yesterday after completing the first day in third place after three rounds of competition.

The 55-year-old, making his first appearance in the GSSE since 2009, was consistent for most of the day after hitting 70 from 75 clays to finish just two behind joint-leaders Gian Marco Berti, of San Marino, and Luxembourg’s Lyndon Sosa.

Brian Galea, the other Maltese shooter in action yesterday, compiled a modest score of 66 from 75. He was tenth at the end of the day.

Galea still has a chance of forcing his way into the top six and a place in the final as he only trails the sixth-placed shooters – Nihat Akterzi (Cyprus), Pascal Fontanili (Monaco), San Marino’s Manuel Mancini and Fabio Da Silva Loureiro (Luxembourg) – by a single point.

The final two qualifying rounds of the trap shoot will be held this morning.

Archery

Patrick Gregory Zammit and Daniel Schembri failed to make the top-eight cut in the men’s compound archery competition yesterday.

Gregory Zammit finished 14th with 662 points and Schembri placed 18th on 627.

Cyprus’s Diomidis Dimitriadis topped the leaderboard on 690.