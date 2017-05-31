Advert
Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 06:16

Midnight screening of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman



Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s are hosting a special screening of the much-anticipated superhero movie Wonder Woman.

Director Patty Jenkins’s film, starring Gal Gadot, will be hitting local theatres at midnight tonight, telling the story of the idolised DC Comic character Diana Prince.

For bookings and more information, call 2371 0400 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

