Ecumenical service
As is customary in the time preceding or following the feast of Pentecost, an ecumenical service is being held tomorrow in Marsa. Capuchin Provincial Martin Micallef will preside, while Reverend Kim Hurst of St Andrew’s Scots’ Church, Valletta, will give a sermon. Everyone is invited.
The service will take place tomorrow at the Trinity parish church, Marsa, at 6.30pm.
