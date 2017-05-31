Magician Brian with his assitant Lola.

The show Chamber of Mysteries features an authentic setting and offers a unique blend of entertainment, wizardry, wonder, food and wine.

It is held in a chamber, which has been transformed into an intimate theatre of magic, within the walls of an authentic 18th-century building built by the Knights of St John, .

The theatre offers perfect viewing from any seat at close proximity to the performance area. Seating is limited and exclusive to just a few people per show.

The after-dinner show includes entertainment by magician Brian and his assitant Lola who combine comedy, humour, illusion, magic, mind reading and other feats that defy explanation. Visitors can also enjoy traditional live folk entertainment during dinner.

The Chamber of Mysteries is being held today at Ir-Razzett l-Antik, Qormi, at 7.30pm. Booking is advisable due to limited seating. For details and bookings, call 9935 6900 or send an e-mail to www.chamberofmysteries.com.