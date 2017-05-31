Announcements

APAP – Dr GEORGE APAP, MD, DO (Oxon.). In loving memory on the 50th anniversary of his demise. His family.

AQUILINA – MARIA STELLA. In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 16th anni-versary of her death. Always in our thoughts and hearts. Her family.

BORG – PAUL JAMES. In loving memory of our dear uncle on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose, Rosalind and families.

CALLEJA – JOSE. In loving memory of a dear husband and father. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Noyla and Johanna.

CAMILLERI – CARMELO. In loving memory of my beloved father, today the 17th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son James and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

DEBONO. Ever loving memories of MARIA on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her husband Lino, her children Daniella and Antoine, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

MANGION – Captain JOSEPH MANGION. Treasured memories of a dearly loved husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

WARRINGTON – MELITA. In loving memory of our dear, beloved mother on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Walter and Denise.