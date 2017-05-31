A ‘timeless’ exhibition

Dürer III

A flow painting exhibition entitled Timeless by Christian Pietschiny is on display until tomorrow.

Pietschiny is one of the most unusual young and nevertheless experienced masters in communication by the international language of art.

He connects individual and the European way of life with a transformation of internationally valid values and long-term visions.

He is also known for his painting detached drafts for monuments, sculptures and art concepts concerning houses and town planning.

During his double studies in Nuremberg and Darmstadt, Germany, Pietschiny improved his ability in thinking in global contexts.

Dürer II

In San Francisco, the US, Pietschiny found his love of abstraction. Since 1996, he has painted more and more at the Cote d’Azur with the powerful influence of the light, the sun, the mountains and the sea.

Pietschiny has dedicated his life to bringing happiness and well-being into the world. His educational and professional development is influenced by complete and positive thinking.

His main themes are: aliveness, simplicity, powerful relationships, safety, passion and inner beauty. He is inspired by nature of the sublime and transforms his themes into paintings with a relief effect.

Pietschiny, who is also influenced by the Middle Ages, plays with the expression of the sublime, the holy and the light, like the painter Albrecht Dürer did 500 years ago.

This exhibition is being held at The Fortifications Interpretation Centre, St Mark Street, Valletta, until tomorrow. For more information, visit www.pietschiny.com.