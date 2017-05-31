Stopping the rot

In virtually every speech he gives, Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil touches on the bad effects that will result if Joseph Muscat is voted back into office, but he has not hammered home the effects on our daily lives. I question the extent to which Labour voters realise how the jobs created in quality industries for them and their children could so easily disappear.

Muscat may be brilliant at eyewash, although of late the mask is slipping, but because of his pre-planned scam he now finds a noose around his neck.

Over the past 20 years both PN and Labour have patiently built up a reputation for Malta that has allowed a substantial financial services and gaming sector to grow. They were so successful, working tirelessly, agreeing on finer points, getting rid of rogue companies, fighting their corner together and forcefully arguing their case in Europe. Labour and Nationalists together, created the foundation for today’s wealth.

The financial services industry took note – Malta was a clean country, with good laws that favoured the profitability of their investors. They were told that Malta would welcome them; they can trust Malta and so they sent this message to their clients. Malta is a safe place to invest your money and your profits. Additionally, the tax benefits offered are substantial and legal.

The financial services sector became so successful that the PN and Labour applied the same business model to the gaming sector. Today the country represents some of the most successful gaming companies in Europe.

The financial services and gaming sectors employ over 20,000 people who are top contributors to the islands economy. Whether it’s buying or renting quality flats, converting houses, holding conferences and functions, eating out in restaurants, using our supermarkets and buying all sorts of goods.

They spend money big time, and we supply them with labour and our local knowledge to allow them a good wayof life.

And then along came Muscat. His two top people got involved in one scandal after another. He did nothing. Everyone was asking why as doing nothing is hurting Malta’s reputation. With the EU presidency, the highest point in his career which he has now also brought into disrepute, he acts as though nothing is wrong.

Having the two closest people to him involved in the Panama scandal, he carries on shamelessly, embarrassing those in his cabinet who are genuinely honest citizens and fooling his people with more and more spin.

Malta’s reputation started to slide, it became worse as international newspapers started reporting it will head for a total nosedive if he is re-elected. The German press in particular is now attacking the legitimacy of our own tax systems, so where next?

Why doesn’t Muscat get rid of this weight around his neck – these two individuals – his closest aides?

Is it because he loves them, is it because his loyalty to them is greater than to his own precious family, does he owe them favours which will bring him down, if he even suggests at their involvement in money laundering and kickbacks?

Today several financial and gaming companies in Malta are waiting anxiously for the election result. If Muscat wins, the world will say: if the Prime Minister is involved in that scandal so the island and its people are very likely to be corrupt too.

Our reputation among serious overseas companies will be in tatters. These sectors give top priority to working in jurisdictions that are not just clean but seen to be so. Clearly with Muscat in command we will have lost the golden egg that has produced so much for so many.

In this very sad scenario the expectation is that companies thinking of setting up in Malta will not come here. Worse still, within one year a significant portion of foreign companies based here are likely to have left for pastures new.

Beware Muscat. He looks as though he can be trusted; he says what he knows you want to hear.

He will bring down Malta’s wealth creation like a terrible avalanche.

There is no way his counterparts in Europe will put hand on heart and openly recommend him or what he represents. The bad reputation he is responsible for creating, will hang around like a bad smell.

A vote for him is a vote against Malta. Whatever your political persuasion you have the power to stop his re-election and further rot from setting in.

Anthony Gatt is managing director, MHCS Ltd, Tourism Management & Consultancy.