Our Dear Joseph

In my first open letter to Joseph Muscat, he was still aspiring to become prime minister (October 23, 2009), I had written: “You might take the gold for raising false hopes but your not-so-progressive party’s ‘confused’ propaganda reveals an alarming deficit in bona fide politics. Running roughshod over the sacrosanct truth, your media’s misinformation tactics, toys with people’s emotions, preys on their worries and feeds on their vulnerability.”

Since he became Prime Minister, believe it or not, he has gone from bad to worse.

Allegations of corruption are oozing from every seam and sadly the stench is so foul that voters are finding it difficult to breathe and keep up with the record amount of scandals Joseph Muscat and his teammates are crowned with.

The most discerning voters will all agree that he is not to be trusted. His own intricate web of lies has trapped him and now the die is cast. He had to call an emergency election much to Labour supporters’ dismay. Muscat had a 36,000 majority margin, a record in Maltese politics and now he has lost it all, another record he should be ashamed of. Unfortunately, Muscat is not the only one drowning in an ocean of corruption; he is pulling us down with him. We live in a global village and our country’s dirty linen is being aired on the international political scene. Prospective investors have already snubbed us and God only knows what other dire consequences the shady dealings hovering over us will leave on this treasured island of ours.

In 2009 I had also written: “Tongue in cheek (lest I be misunderstood) may I add that I simply loved your sense of humour when you jokingly said: ‘I want to see this country emerge from the problems it’s facing and we have to do this by making a quantum leap in the way we do politics.’” (June 14). He sure kept his promise making a quantum leap backwards.

All Muscat’s other pre-electoral promises remained undelivered. Now, during this campaign, they have reappeared, copy and paste style.

Who can ever believe him again?

To add insult to injury his supporters have gone on the rampage attacking the Archbishop for urging voters to vote for wisdom and integrity. Why should anyone criticise his very own advocated bona fide politics? What is Labour afraid of? Why do Labour voters automatically assume the Archbishop was not referring to Muscat’s style?

An article in this paper posed several other questions (May 15): “Could it be that they don’t want to listen to appeals for wisdom and integrity because they lost Godfrey Farrugia and are lumped with Jeffery Pullicino Orlando? Alfred Sant who had described JPO as politically corrupt now told The Malta Independent that he would even prefer to vote for Żaren ta’ l-Ajkla instead of JPO.”

In this campaign Muscat is lying through his teeth: it is not true that the PN will call another referendum to ban hunting; it is not true that the PN will close down the IVF department at Mater Dei; it is not true that LSAs will have to work in summer; it is not true that gay rights will be scaled down; it is not true that the police will lose their part-time; it is not true that utility bills will increase – quite the opposite – as the PN will be buying cheaper fuel thanks to the interconnector.

In desperation Muscat has now attacked Simon Busuttil and Marlene Farrugia claiming that they are an “unstable couple”: a sterling example of the pot calling the kettle black.

He has personally succeeded in rendering all Malta unstable and his fake government folded through his own fault. The quicker he leaves politics the better. Our country does not need him. Neither does it need any of those around him.

On June 3 let’s go for bona fide politics and a quantum leap. Let’s choose a true gentleman: a genuine, honest and wise prime minister. Let’s choose Malta.