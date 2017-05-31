Advert
Tomorrow midnight deadline for collection of voting documents

Tomorrow midnight is the deadline for the collection of voting documents.

The Electoral Commission said documents have to be collected personally from its office at the former trade fair grounds in Naxxar or, in the case of those registered in Gozo, from the ID Cards Office in Victoria.

Those calling have to produce their ID card.

Opening hours are 8am to 2pm and 3pm to midnight.  

