Today's front pages

The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports how a veil of secrecy at Pilatus Bank had made transactions easier, according to the FIAU.

The Malta Independent says Gozo Minister Anton Refalo has been silent on election eve jobs dished out at his ministry and Gozo Channel.

MaltaToday leads with appeals made in yesterday's political activities. Simon Busuttil urged his supporters to join him in cleaning up the country's name, while Joseph Muscat said those who felt that the country has moved forward have an obligation to vote.

l-orizzont leads with comments by the General Secretary of the GWU hitting back at criticism of a scheme operated by the union for unemployed workers.

In-Nazzjon carries a large picture of yesterday's mass meeting in Gozo over the heading 'Determined to succeed'.