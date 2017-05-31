Advert
Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 10:28

All shops free to open on Sundays, whatever their location

License costs for hawkers being reduced, easier conditions to hold fairs

Shop owners will be free to open on Sundays, independently of their locality, Economic Affairs Minister Chris Cardona said this morning.

"Shop owners can decide when and how to open their shops, without conditions and extra payments," Dr Cardona told a press conference with Consumer Affairs Minister Helena Dalli.  

The two ministers said the decision would mean opportunities for a better shopping experience for consumers, including on Sundays, and more opportunities for overtime and part-time work for workers.  

He said the street hawkers' licence, currently between €23 and €116, was being reduced but payments would have to be made every three months, for improved compliance. 

He said it would also become easier for people to hold commercial fairs. 

