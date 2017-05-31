Pilatus ‘secrecy veil’ makes transactions easier – FIAU

The veil of secrecy created by Pilatus Bank has made it easier for politically exposed persons (PEPs) to carry out transactions without the level of scrutiny required by law, according to a report by FIAU.

The FIAU, the government’s anti-money-laundering agency, and MFSA officials carried out an on-site compliance visit at the bank in March due to concerns over the way it had handled high-risk PEPs from Azerbaijan.

Pilatus Bank was thrust into the spotlight last month following claims by a whistle-blower published on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog that a Panama company owned by the Prime Minister’s wife had received a $1 million payment from a Pilatus account owned by a family member of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The FIAU found that a lack of adequate scrutiny of PEP accounts at Pilatus gave the impression a blind eye was being turned to individuals to be able to invest funds without the appropriate questions being asked.

Assessments of the legitimacy of the funds were “weak and particularly accommodating”, the FIAU said, while ongoing monitoring was “practically inexistent”. The FIAU highlighted two instances, involving transfers of €1 million and €505,000, where the bank failed to prove they had gathered the necessary documentation to justify them.

PEPs are meant to be subjected to enhanced due diligence in order to mitigate the higher risk for potential involvement in bribery and corruption.

The FIAU said Pilatus’s monitoring of such individuals was a far cry from the enhanced monitoring required by law.

It said that these failures highlighted systematic issues of “grave concern” that revealed the business model of the bank concentrated on accommodating clients who valued their secrecy above all else.

The FIAU report raised concerns about the impact the “serious shortcomings” could have on Malta.

“This not only places the bank in breach of several provisions of the PMLFTR [prevention of money-laundering and funding of terrorism regulations], but also exposes the bank and the jurisdiction as a whole to a high level of risk, which is not being mitigated by any other process,” the FIAU said.

It said that the “serious deficiencies” were compounded by the fact that the bank’s profitability depended to a large extent on a few select clients who were PEPs.