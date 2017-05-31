Hotelier says intimidation tactics will not shut him up

Winston Zahra: “I said what I said because that is what I feel and believe.” Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Hotelier Winston Zahra said yesterday that stories and messages of intimidation will not stop him from expressing his views.

Last week, Mr Zahra came out strongly against the government, insisting that the country needed to protect its “democratic values” by voting for change come election day.

Since then, Mr Zahra, who is the CEO of Island Hotels Group Holding, said that he had received numerous “nasty messages” on social media. There was also a front-page story on L-Orizzont alleging that he had spoken out after a planning application was turned down. Mr Zahra has denied the allegations.

“I said what I said because that is what I feel and believe. It is my opinion based on what I think is best for the country at this point in time,” he said.

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil yesterday expressed solidarity with Mr Zahra, saying that the attack launched against the hotelier was “proof of the Labour Party’s hypocrisy”.

Opinion writer Fr Joe Borg also offered Mr Zahra his support, saying the reactions to the comments by the hotelier were proof that his criticism was warranted.

“Empathise with them, because they do not know any better. The country needs more men like you,” Fr Borg wrote.