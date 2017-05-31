Candidates urged to take on cycling challenge on Friday

The local bicycle commuting community is offering political candidates the chance to ride with them from Junior College to MCAST during the Friday morning rush hour, to demonstrate the difficulty of bicycle commuting for students.

Members of the Bicycling Advocacy Group will escort any candidates who turn up at 7am on Friday and hires a Nextbike at the Msida Marina Gardens Nextbike docking station, where they will then cycle to MCAST in Poala.

The group had asked Transport Malta to select a suitable safe route for the candidates, but has yet to receive a response.

"It's just too much of a challenge we guess," the group said.

During the recent University debate, the group asked how parties would ensure cyclist safety when it was not possible to put cycle lanes everywhere.

"That question was ducked by the two major parties. We are giving them and the people responsible for planning our roads, a chance to find out first hand, with no cycle lane safety net."