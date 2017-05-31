Betting odds lean towards Labour

Two major betting companies are currently both offering odds in favour of a Labour Party win.

Betting company Leo Vegas is offering odds of 1.3 on a Labour victory, while Betfair, with odds of 1.1, is even more convinced of Joseph Muscat being re-elected after Saturday's election.

By contrast, Leo Vegas is offering punters odds of 3.2 on a Nationalist victory. Those odds are wider than its initial 2.4 offering earlier this month.

The betting company, which has offices in Sweden, Malta and the UK, is also offering bets on the number of votes obtained.

The odds of Labour losing 10,000 votes are set at 1.5, while anyone betting on the Nationalists gaining 10,000 votes is being offered odds of 2.4.

Odds of 1.85 for a 15,000 vote swing for either party indicate that the bookie believes any swing is likely to be smaller than that.

Betfair, meanwhile, is also offering odds on who will be the next prime minister, with Dr Muscat given odds of 1.35 and Simon Busuttil at 3.65.

Surveys carried out by different news organisations have given the Labour Party a comfortable lead for Saturday's election, though with around 20 per cent claiming they were still undecided, analysts say the election could still spring a surprise.

What do the odds mean?

Odds of 1.1 are extremely narrow and suggest a bookie is very confident of an outcome. In essence, every €1 you bet on such a result can win you an additional 10c along with your initial stake.

Betting on odds of 3.2, meanwhile, means that for every €1 you bet, you stand to win €2.20 over-and-above your original stake if the outcome comes to fruition.