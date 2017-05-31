Leadership qualities (1)

Since Martin Scicluna is incapable of discerning the outstanding leadership qualities of Simon Busuttil, it would be appropriate to outline his undoubted qualities.

Busuttil has amply demonstrated he is a fearless leader with a clear vision for Malta now and in the future. In just four years, he has managed to re-invigorate and revamp the Nationalist Party.

Besides holding the scandal-ridden Muscat government to account, he has laid out a number of important policy documents. This amply reflects on his astuteness and preparedness to lead the country when called upon to do so.

Quite rightly, he has made ‘corruption’ his clarion call because Malta’s good image has been immensely tarnished by the bad and scandalous governance of Joseph Muscat’s administration. The Panama companies of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri exist irrefutably and so does the mysterious Egrant, in respect of which there are allegations it may well belong to the Prime Minister’s wife.

Scicluna chooses to ignore this and instead tries again to undermine Busuttil’s political and professional acumen/credentials. But one cannot expect something better from a blindfolded pompous columnist who calls proven wrongdoings “unsubstantiated news”. He then chides Busuttil for portraying Muscat as a villain and compares this with Donald Trump calling Hillary Clinton a criminal.

Scicluna seems to have overlooked that Muscat is undergoing a criminal investigation. Perhaps, he may well agree to upgrade ‘villain’ to ‘criminal’ in the long run.

Scicluna has the temerity to preach to us also in regard to character, decision-making, willpower and judgement. This coming from a man who had no qualms to grant a licence to the supposedly American University of Malta. In the past, I opined that, perhaps, it would be wiser if Scicluna keeps to himself but since, apparently, he does not heed advice, may he now retire into oblivion after the election. I don’t believe Busuttil as Prime Minister will entrust him with any ‘meaningful’ job.