Peace of mind
Addressing a group of party faithful some days ago, the leader of the Opposition told them he had received a text message from a senior citizen telling him that “what was going to happen on June 4 was ‘peace of mind’”.
I fully agree with that: everybody will have peace of mind.
On that day, the Labour Party will win the election and Joseph Muscat will again be sworn in as Prime Minister of this prosperous island.
The best is yet to come.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.