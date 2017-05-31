Advert
Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 05:57 by

Tony Bonello, Sliema

Peace of mind

Addressing a group of party faithful some days ago, the leader of the Opposition told them he had received a text message from a senior citizen telling him that “what was going to happen on June 4 was ‘peace of mind’”.

I fully agree with that: everybody will have peace of mind.

On that day, the Labour Party will win the election and Joseph Muscat will again be sworn in as Prime Minister of this prosperous island.

The best is yet to come.

