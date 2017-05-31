Televiewers would have noticed how nonplussed Simon Busuttil was on Xarabank when the Prime Minister accused him of taking commissions.

The PN leader was speechless. All he could say was that Joseph Muscat had come up with something that was four years old.

Which confirmed Dr Muscat’s charge as true, of course.

But I wonder – is Dr Busuttil saying that the passage of time makes good that which is wrong, or moral that which is immoral?