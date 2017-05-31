Invalid contracts
Though I am no legal expert, I understand that contracts tainted with corruption can be invalidated.
I appeal to all those who are eager for a clean, honest Malta to loudly tell corrupt administrators we do not need them.
Let’s make June 3 a historical day when there will again be the fresh air of honesty.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.