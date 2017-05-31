Advert
Anthony Mercieca, Qawra

Invalid contracts

Though I am no legal expert, I understand that contracts tainted with corruption can be invalidated.

I appeal to all those who are eager for a clean, honest Malta to loudly tell corrupt administrators we do not need them.

Let’s make June 3 a historical day when there will again be the fresh air of honesty.

