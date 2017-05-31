Intimidating
Allow me to refer to the TVM current affairs programme Xtra hosted by Saviour Balzan during which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that, should the Nationalist Party be returned to office after June 3 and should the magisterial inquiry (after the election) prove that he is ‘innocent’ (here he conveniently failed to mention his wife), “it would become the magistrate’s problem”.
No politician has the right to attempt to intimidate an inquiring magistrate in the hope of preventing him/her from conducting a conscientious, scrupulous and serious investigation, in this case, to ascertain who the ultimate beneficial owner of secret offshore Panama company Egrant Inc. is.
