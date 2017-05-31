Citizen’s rights

Among all the electoral promises we are being bombarded with, the right for the citizen to sue the government deserves to be given the highest priority. Only then will heads of department, local councils etc. become accountable.

Take the roads and pavements. How many times have we seen people fall over some uneven stones because of unprofessional or careless repair work on roads and pavements?

Friends of the Earth and Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar were right when they recently proposed that the citizen’s right to sue the government should be one of the most important electoral promises.