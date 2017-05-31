A matter of trust

“I shoulder my responsibility,” Prime Minister Joseph Muscat keeps repeating to his supporters who, in turn, while yelling, screaming and clapping, do not realise he is taking them for a ride and that he has been doing so for quite some time.

However, the Prime Minister is not being given any credibility. Why, after the Panama Papers and the information about illegal companies being set up by Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Brian Tonna, did he not send them packing but, instead, kept them around him while expressing his full trust in them? No wonder the Maltese have lost their trust in Joseph Muscat.

The Maltese are disgusted with the corruption that is engulfing the country and which will have serious repercussions.

The Maltese are fed up of being treated like puppets on a string in Muscat’s hands. They deserve trustworthy people to lead the country, such as George Borg Olivier, Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi. On Saturday, we will be expressing our trust in Simon Busuttil.

We love our country and want to live in normality, tranquillity and serenity.

We don’t want to be governed by corrupt individuals who are only interested in making money.

We will not be impressed by some hampers or wine being distributed largely as vote catchers.

All those of goodwill will choose Malta.