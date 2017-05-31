Advert
Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 12:42

Wenger stays on at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal to 2019 with no break clause included in it, the BBC reported today.

A spokesman for the Premier League club, which was expected to issue a statement later in the day, could not be contacted immediately.

The BBC said neither Arsenal nor Wenger, 67, saw it as necessarily the Frenchman's last contract with the North London club.

Arsenal finished fifth in the league this year, the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger took over at the club in 1996, and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Wenger's future has been the source of speculation for months.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Talking points from Serie A

  2. Milan have ‘Plan B’ if Donnarumma leaves

  3. Zidane undecided on Real’s line-up

  4. Spalletti leaves Roma

  5. Sporting briefs

  6. Luxol draw first blood in final play-offs

  7. Terry has dream of managing a top side...

  8. Football news

  9. Football news

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed