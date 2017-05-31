Sporting briefs

Lambert: Wolves said yesterday they had “agreed to part company” with their Scottish manager Paul Lambert. The former Norwich City and Aston Villa manager took over at Wolves in November and led the club to a disappointing 15th place finish in the second tier. Wolves said in a statement the decision had come after a “football review” had been conducted. Former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo will become Wolves’ new boss after Paul Lambert’s exit.

Niang: M’Baye Niang has opted against joining Watford permanently following the end of his loan spell. The French striker, 22, joined the Hornets on loan from Milan in January and scored two goals across his 11 Premier League appearances. Watford have undergone a change of head coach since the season ended, with Marco Silva replacing Walter Mazzarri.

Fletcher: Striker Steven Fletcher is one of five players cut from Gordon Strachan’s initial 29-man Scotland squad to face England in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on June 10. Fletcher, who has 30 caps, missed out despite scoring five goals in his last seven matches for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolfsburg: Wolfsburg, the team owned by Volkswagen, face cost cuts next season after retaining their place in Germany’s Bundesliga with victory in a play-off on Monday night. VW subsidises its local club Wolfsburg to the tune of about €90 million per season even as Europe’s biggest carmaker grapples with billions of charges for its diesel emissions scandal which broke in September 2015.

Serie B: Promotion play-off semi-final, 2nd leg – Perugia vs Benevento 1-1 (Benevento win 2-1 on aggregate).