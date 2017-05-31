Football news

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insists Real Madrid are the favourites to win Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Italian champions will face the La Liga winners and European Cup holders in Cardiff this weekend.

Allegri said: “We have to approach this game with great serenity, without anxiety. We must be optimistic but it does not seem fair to say that Juventus will be the favourites.

“Real are in their third final in four years and are used to playing in them, even though we have been there twice in three years. The boys go there with greater conviction than we had two years ago, even though we are playing against Real and they are the favourites.”

Kompany back for Belgium

Vincent Kompany is poised to make a return for Belgium for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 27-squad for two matches next month.

Injury-plagued Kompany, 31, last played for his country in October 2015 but after returning to action for Manchester City in April has been selected for the friendly against the Czech Republic in Brussels on June 5 and the World Cup qualifier in Estonia four days later.

“Not many players can, after such a long lay off, play at such a high level and it is important for us have him with us again and see how he is,” coach Roberto Martinez told a press conference yesterday.

Keeper Hart leaves Torino

Joe Hart faces an uncertain future with Manchester City after returning from a year with Torino as the Premier League club reportedly negotiate the world-record capture of Benfica keeper Ederson.

Media reports in England and across Europe suggest Pep Guardiola’s City are in talks to sign 23-year-old Ederson for £34.9 million.

After his final game of his loan spell on Sunday, a 5-3 home victory over Sassuolo, Hart bid farewell to the Torino fans.

On Instagram he wrote: “Thank you Torino. I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.”

Begovic joins Bournemouth

Bournemouth have agreed the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international will officially arrive at the Vitality Stadium on July 1.

The Cherries say Begovic, who spent two seasons with Chelsea making 33 appearances, has agreed a “long-term deal” on the south coast. Begovic joined the Blues from Stoke in 2015 but was mainly used as back-up to first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool land Chelsea prospect

Liverpool have won the race to sign Chelsea youth team striker Dominic Solanke after beating off competition from a number of Premier League clubs, Celtic and RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has allowed his contract to run down at the champions after failing to agree terms on a new deal and Liverpool announced yesterday that he had agreed a move to Anfield, which will go through on July 1.

A fee, possibly in the region of £2million to £3million, for Solanke will be decided by a tribunal and the player, who has agreed a contract under £20,000-a-week, will initially go into the club’s under-23 side.

Mahrez asks to leave Leicester

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told the Foxes he wants to leave.

The 26-year-old midfielder only signed a new deal last summer leaving Leicester in a strong bargaining position.

Mahrez has previously said he wants to play in the Champions League and a statement, reportedly from the Algeria international, has underlined an intention to leave.

A statement read: “Out of the huge respect and admiration I hold for Leicester City Football Club, I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.”