Global economy not reflecting political instability - Deloitte

The second quarter of 2017 starts with significant political instability in the world, according to the Deloitte Global Economic Outlook Q2 2017.

Elections held in various European countries, conflicts in the Middle East, tensions on the Korean peninsula, and uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy have led to a high degree of financial market volatility.

And yet the relatively benign state of the global economy suggests that there needn’t be too much worry, the report shows. Growth has been registered in the United States, Europe, Japan and many other emerging countries. The Chinese economy is no longer slowing down. In Deloitte’s latest issue of Global Economic Outlook, the far-flung economists examine the state of the world economy, looking at both economic and political issues and the manner in which they interact.

The Deloitte Global Economic Outlook Q2 2017 may be downloaded from www.deloitte.com/mt/geo.