Advert
Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 06:22 by

Reuters

Greece denies report it may opt out of receiving more bailout money

A Greek national flag (R) and a European Union flag flutter atop the Finance Ministry building in Athens. Photo: Reuters

A Greek national flag (R) and a European Union flag flutter atop the Finance Ministry building in Athens. Photo: Reuters

A Greek government spokes­man denied a German newspaper report yesterday which said that it was considering opting out of receiving more bailout money if lenders could not agree on debt relief.

“It is not true,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told Reuters.

“There will be a solution.”

Greece is hoping a June 15 meeting of euro zone finance ministers will offer clarity and a solution to its long-standing call for debt relief after three international bailouts.

The country has €7.5 billion of debt maturing in July, a sum it will not be able to repay unless it gets a new tranche of creditors’ money out of a bailout worth up to €86 billion.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. World luxury goods sales growth in 2017

  2. Italy lags sluggish European shares as...

  3. RBS investor group accepts offer to end...

  4. European shares dip, Asian markets also...

  5. Money market report for the week ending...

  6. Greece denies report it may opt out of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed