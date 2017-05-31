Greece denies report it may opt out of receiving more bailout money
A Greek government spokesman denied a German newspaper report yesterday which said that it was considering opting out of receiving more bailout money if lenders could not agree on debt relief.
“It is not true,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told Reuters.
“There will be a solution.”
Greece is hoping a June 15 meeting of euro zone finance ministers will offer clarity and a solution to its long-standing call for debt relief after three international bailouts.
The country has €7.5 billion of debt maturing in July, a sum it will not be able to repay unless it gets a new tranche of creditors’ money out of a bailout worth up to €86 billion.
